Ice on the reservoir by boxplayer
Ice on the reservoir

Parts of the reservoir on the wetlands still iced over. Still cold and we had heavy rain last night. Weather warnings for snow tomorrow but not for London.

Busy non-working day. Took mum to the dentist first off - checking if she needs any treatments before she starts taking osteoporosis meds. A little work needed over the next few weeks.

Drove to her flat after to pick up post and came back via the wetlands café for another of their good sourdough sandwiches plus mulled wine. Dave drove mum home and I did a circuit around the wetlands.

At home, prepared for tomorrow and also halloumi peppers, homemade chips and veg for supper. Christmas cake and All Creatures Great and Small after.

Didn't feel great most of the day with a headache and funny tummy later - hoping an early night will help things.

7 January 2026
Walthamstow E17
Susan Wakely ace
Nice reflections.
January 7th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a beautiful view!
January 7th, 2026  
