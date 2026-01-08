Storm Goretti

We are luckily one of the few parts of the country not subject to a weather warning - the far west has even got a red wind warning. Our illuminated reindeer cheers in the darkness.
Having felt rough yesterday, I didn't sleep well with an odd tummy, the persistent headache and what was hopefully indigestion. No better in the morning, I called in sick and spent most of the morning in bed.
Mum's got a cough too so I gave her hot drinks and cough syrup. I took Dave's strong painkillers from when he had toothache and that did ease the headache.
Feeling better, me and mum watched Murder on the Orient Express and I casually looked up how much it costs to do the trip today. Cheapest way around £20,000 flippin' 'eck.
I went out and walked 5 mins around the block not to lose my walking streak and put misdirected post in the post box. Pissing down it was.
Sister T's birthday and B surprised her with a trip to Venice.