Storm Goretti by boxplayer
Storm Goretti

We are luckily one of the few parts of the country not subject to a weather warning - the far west has even got a red wind warning. Our illuminated reindeer cheers in the darkness.

Having felt rough yesterday, I didn't sleep well with an odd tummy, the persistent headache and what was hopefully indigestion. No better in the morning, I called in sick and spent most of the morning in bed.

Mum's got a cough too so I gave her hot drinks and cough syrup. I took Dave's strong painkillers from when he had toothache and that did ease the headache.

Feeling better, me and mum watched Murder on the Orient Express and I casually looked up how much it costs to do the trip today. Cheapest way around £20,000 flippin' 'eck.

I went out and walked 5 mins around the block not to lose my walking streak and put misdirected post in the post box. Pissing down it was.

Sister T's birthday and B surprised her with a trip to Venice.

The Rose Field https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-01-08

8 January 2026
Walthamstow E17
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
gloria jones ace
Take care. Great collage
January 8th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Goretti looks to be very widespread. Everyone is complaining of vague stomach maladies, upper respiratory problems and headaches here too.
January 8th, 2026  
Tim L ace
£20k seems reasonable for a luxury long rail journey in the company of an all-star Hollywood ensemble, so long as you are not one of the murdered, or if you are, it happens towards the end of the trip.
January 8th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Sounds a bit like what I felt like but I’m fine today…..hope you feel better now! !
January 8th, 2026  
