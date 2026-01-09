Previous
The Chequers at night by boxplayer
The Chequers at night

Dark and dank on the high street this evening after a day of light rain and a few gusts. All we got of Storm Goretti - much worse elsewhere especially the Midlands.

Working from home. Was due to go to my new doctor but the nurse called in sick so that's been postponed. Busy day getting things finished and handed over before a week off.

Walked to the high street after to pick up a book and stock up on cough syrup, lemsip, lemons and tissues. Mum still coughing a lot and we may end up catching it too. Also bought a bunch of flowers as it's her birthday tomorrow.

Baked potatoes with lots of healthy veg for supper with the last episodes of series 5 of Shetland.

9 January 2026
Walthamstow E17
