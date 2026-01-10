Previous
Victorian post boxes by boxplayer
10 / 365

Victorian post boxes

A rather lovely find near the Barbican, a double set of Queen Victoria-era post boxes.

Mum's birthday today and Kitty came to visit first thing which was nice. Prosecco, smoked salmon and scrambled eggs for breakfast with presents.

Mum still with a cough so it wasn't so unfortunate that I'd bought tickets to the theatre for today forgetting it was mum's birthday. She was happy to stay home and rest.

We travelled to the Barbican - no rain or ice, but still seriously cold - for Twelfth Night with Samuel West as Malvolio. A really good, engaging performance all round and a particularly good Feste.

We brought chips back with us to have with halloumi, having a bit more prosecco too.

I'm feeling like I might be coming down with the cold which will be seriously irksome. Dosing up on vitamin C and garlic.

Birthday visitor https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-01-10

10 January 2026
Barbican EC2
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact