Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
10 / 365
Victorian post boxes
A rather lovely find near the Barbican, a double set of Queen Victoria-era post boxes.
Mum's birthday today and Kitty came to visit first thing which was nice. Prosecco, smoked salmon and scrambled eggs for breakfast with presents.
Mum still with a cough so it wasn't so unfortunate that I'd bought tickets to the theatre for today forgetting it was mum's birthday. She was happy to stay home and rest.
We travelled to the Barbican - no rain or ice, but still seriously cold - for Twelfth Night with Samuel West as Malvolio. A really good, engaging performance all round and a particularly good Feste.
We brought chips back with us to have with halloumi, having a bit more prosecco too.
I'm feeling like I might be coming down with the cold which will be seriously irksome. Dosing up on vitamin C and garlic.
Birthday visitor
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-01-10
10 January 2026
Barbican EC2
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9114
photos
175
followers
186
following
2% complete
View this month »
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Latest from all albums
6
2430
7
2431
8
9
2432
10
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 2026
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
10th January 2026 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
street
,
victorian
,
post box
,
post boxes
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close