My neighbour Totoro by boxplayer
11 / 365

My neighbour Totoro

If you haven't met Totoro before now https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/My_Neighbor_Totoro

In a window on the way to the high street. Busy Sunday. Walked to the farmers' market to pick up greens and bread. Sardines on toast for breakfast before a chat going over things Dave needs to think about while I'm away for a week.

I cooked a cauliflower and squash soup before getting down to gathering stuff together for packing.

Stopped for cheesecake, tea and gin and an episode of All Creatures Great and Small. A supper of soup later rewatching Stand By Me.

Think I'm definitely getting that cold. So annoying. Weather supposedly getting less cold but didn't feel like it.

11 January 2026
Walthamstow E17
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
3% complete

Phil Howcroft ace
Fabulous find Casa'
January 11th, 2026  
