View from my window

At Halsway Manor Leveret week. Catching up with a week away.



By this morning, the day I had to leave for a week off, my cold had fully came out - made it very hard to get out of bed.



Breakfasted, popped to the chemist, ironed and finally packed. Dave made me a sandwich for the train. I was in good time to leave, but suddenly saw there were severe delays on the Victoria line so it all became a mad rush not helped by my suitcase being ridiculously heavy.



Got to Blackhorse Road, and swore fruitily as it said the next train was 12 mins away but thankfully it came earlier. No hiccups after that and I had just enough time to stock up on more cold meds in Boots.



Anna met me at Taunton, and having warned her of my cold, I wore a mask in the car. Quite showery but was milder than recently and lovely light was coming through interesting clouds.



My room was in the mews together with a retro blue bathroom suite. Took a Lemsip before a couple of hours chatting in the bar. At supper, had one glass of red with my coconut curry and profiteroles, trying to go easy what with the cold.



First hour after supper with the band going through intros and a run-through the tunes followed by a session. Felt too grotty to stay late as I usually do, off to bed at 11.



12 January 2026

Crowcombe, Somerset