Down the winter lane

Wintry Somerset lanes around Halsway Manor on a short lunchtime stroll. Catching up with a week away.
Slept okay but my cold had definitely settled in. Woke early enough to ring Dave before he left for work. Hot shower and breakfast before the first workshop of the Halsway Manor Leveret week - this on rhythm with fun exercises and trying out the techniques on the tunes we'd been learning.
Lunch of quiche buffet and I went out for a short walk down the lane - all very mizzly and misty, everything covered in droplets. Nearly gave up on the afternoon workshop as felt so rough but Clare gave me ibuprofen and my headache started to clear. Workshop was on harmony. Did some exercises before small group work trying out everything we'd learned today.
Left my group early to go for a nap. Didn't sleep but was good to rest. Coughing a bit more now. Dark by this time, I saw bats flying around the mews.
Back for supper of salmon, potatoes and veg plus bakewell tart. Session after with the band in attendance - good mix of tunes and mostly nicely played. Coughing still but definitely didn't feel as bad but still dosed up on Lemsips.