Frosty morning at Halsway Manor

Half way through Leveret week. Catching up with a week away.
Coughing seemed to worsen in the night, but I continued taking Lemsip, maximum dose vitamin C and kept lozenges at hand. Running quite late for breakfast what with feeling under the weather. Incredible deep frost and bright winter sunshine outside.
The usual 'Dissecting Leveret' session first thing, before we got into the same small groups as yesterday to try out the approach - with Anna, Sharon, Jo and Liz. Sharon got a bit edgy with not having time to work out her left hand arrangements.
Buffet lunch and a short walk up to the new cabin. Tune finding tips after and time alone trying to find a tune for ourselves. I found the one I was looking for from a session last month in Joshua Jackson's book. Played it at the sharing session later where most people had actually had a go at writing a tune.
Had a drink in the bar before a supper of vegetable wellington and lots of beige vegetables plus a cheese plate.
Session good with the band joining again, Andy having a go on American A's one row melodeon.