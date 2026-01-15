Leveret concert

The last event of Halsway Manor Leveret week. Catching up with a week away.
Late again getting up and to breakfast. Outside it was wet and misty. A day of working in our designated small groups on a piece to share with the rest of the participants.
Before that, I volunteered along with a few others to have a go at an ad hoc small group performance - countering my nerves and even having a go at counting in.
Into my small group with Anna, Jo, John, A the American and Helen. We agreed on Jo's 3/2 hornpipe, Hole in the Lawn. After a minor disagreement about how loud the banjo was, we settled down nicely to learn it and explore playing it.
Baked potato lunch and after, more practice and finally the performance. We didn't do too badly.
Had a nap and took drugs as I'd got a headache. Dinner unfortunately was almost inedible - I had to smother the dry nasty lentil burger with babybels. The chocolate brownie was better.
Leveret did an informal concert after, making us all cry. Followed by the final session. Patchy but it had its moments. Bed at 1.30.