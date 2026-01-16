Previous
Montacute House by boxplayer
16 / 365

Montacute House

A rather splendid National Trust pile near Yeovil. The gardens and ground floor only were open making for a relaxed visit. Catching up with a week away.

Leaving Halsway Manor this morning sadly and the sun was shining again. Up late so no time to shower before breakfast and packing.

Drove to Montacute House with Anna, meeting Jo there. Lots to see - the wobbly hedge caused by heavy snowfall in the winter of 1947, beautiful late Elizabethan/Jacobean architecture in soft pale stone, an ice house, a plaster relief of a skimmity ride, gorgeous tapestries and fragments of interesting stained glass.

Stopped for lunch - a cheese scone tea with fruit cake and looked round the bookshop and gift shop.

Said goodbye to Jo and did a big shop before arriving at the Airbnb. Tea and a sit down before we prepped dinner.

The HMs arrived and we pulled together a supper of salmon, roast potatoes and veg with chocolate and cheese. An early night for once, but was still headachey.

Montacute selfie https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-01-16

16; January 2026
Near Yeovil, Somerset
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture of symmetry, reflections
January 21st, 2026  
