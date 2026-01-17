Previous
Evening by boxplayer
17 / 365

Evening

The view from our Airbnb near Glastonbury. Catching up with a week away.

Nice to sleep in after a week of early mornings and plan a do-nothing day but the headache didn't clear.

Late brunch of smoked salmon, scrambled eggs and toast. A lovely bright day, I walked down and up the hill with L, very exhausting with my unfitness. And alas, it didn't clear the headache. Took strong drugs but the they didn't work.

Rested some more and practised music, feeling very reluctant to go out. Supper of pasta and assorted toppings.

Pushed myself to go out to the Blowzabella dance and stayed till the interval, dancing a few gentle dances. Nice to see lots of people there - the Bath crowd, James and Kate, Jo H and A the American from the Halsway Manor course.

Anna wasn't feeling too to great so she was happy to drive us back at the interval for snacks and an early bedtime.

Halsway crew https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-01-18

17 January 2026
Near East Pennard, Somerset
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful sky!
January 22nd, 2026  
