The view from our Airbnb near Glastonbury. Catching up with a week away.
Nice to sleep in after a week of early mornings and plan a do-nothing day but the headache didn't clear.
Late brunch of smoked salmon, scrambled eggs and toast. A lovely bright day, I walked down and up the hill with L, very exhausting with my unfitness. And alas, it didn't clear the headache. Took strong drugs but the they didn't work.
Rested some more and practised music, feeling very reluctant to go out. Supper of pasta and assorted toppings.
Pushed myself to go out to the Blowzabella dance and stayed till the interval, dancing a few gentle dances. Nice to see lots of people there - the Bath crowd, James and Kate, Jo H and A the American from the Halsway Manor course.
Anna wasn't feeling too to great so she was happy to drive us back at the interval for snacks and an early bedtime.