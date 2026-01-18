Damp Somerset morning

Strolling around the Airbnb property before breakfast, it was very damp and murky. Final images from a week away.
Tossed a bit in the night, the headache still around and not enjoying the too-soft mattress. Eventually took Anadin Extra to see if it would shift things - it doesn't tend to these days. But woke up at 8.30 with the headache gone thank goodness.
A small amble towards the farmhouse and pool along the muddy lane, the morning misty, wet and drizzly, and turning to heavy rain later in the day. Went along the field footpath a short distance to look at the geese and chickens we can see from the Airbnb conservatory.
Back to pack and help with a huge brunch - halloumi, mushrooms, eggs, tomatoes, toast, avocado, leftover potatoes and veg. All rather difficult with one frying pan and the temperamental Aga.
Tidied and cleaned, said goodbye to the HMs and drove to Baltonsborough with Anna for the Blowzabella concert. Early so we waited in the car park.
Got in and grabbed good seats at the front second row. B arrived but not sister T as she's still recovering from flu. Got ourselves homemade cake and tea while waiting. An excellent 1.5 hour set from the band with a range of pieces from their long history.
Still raining when we came out, said goodbye to Anna and B drove us back to Bradford-on-Avon for a supper of baked potatoes, watching Clueless and an early night.