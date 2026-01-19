Previous
Misty morning by boxplayer
15 / 365

Misty morning

Took a short stroll along the footpath behind my sister's house first thing - morning very damp and misty.

First day back at work after a week off. I'd stayed at my sister's last night. Toast for breakfast after my stroll and a short day on the laptop with a few meetings and a working lunch. Did get through most of the emails.

Sister and B drove me to Westbury to pick up the Paddington train, saving me having to change trains. All smooth even with my over-heavy suitcase - rush hour tube didn't stop people helping me up the King's Cross stairs or offering me a seat.

Home to give mum and Dave sweetie presents and a smoked salmon and scrambled eggs supper. And get stuff ready for tomorrow, back to normal.

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
A really lovely row of misty trees!
January 19th, 2026  
