Misty morning

Took a short stroll along the footpath behind my sister's house first thing - morning very damp and misty.



First day back at work after a week off. I'd stayed at my sister's last night. Toast for breakfast after my stroll and a short day on the laptop with a few meetings and a working lunch. Did get through most of the emails.



Sister and B drove me to Westbury to pick up the Paddington train, saving me having to change trains. All smooth even with my over-heavy suitcase - rush hour tube didn't stop people helping me up the King's Cross stairs or offering me a seat.



Home to give mum and Dave sweetie presents and a smoked salmon and scrambled eggs supper. And get stuff ready for tomorrow, back to normal.



19 January 2026

Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire