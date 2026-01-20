Previous
Colour on the walls by boxplayer
17 / 365

Colour on the walls

A veritable mélange of colourful graffiti on a wall round the corner from Whitechapel High Street. Working in the offices of another government department situated near Aldgate East.

To get a walk in, I got off the Liverpool Street train at Bethnal Green to walk 25 mins to the office. Also allowed me to buy a delicious smoked salmon bagel and a loaf of caraway bread from Rinkoff Bakery.

At the office, spent the day working alongside our colleagues from the other department. They took us to the Goulston Street food market. My initial pick was pad thai, but they'd run out of prawns so I got a box of veggie shawarma, halloumi and rice. Very large and filling.

Worked till 6 before returning home for pizza.

Scooter commuter https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-01-20

20 January 2026
Aldgate East E1
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
gloria jones ace
Neat find and capture
January 21st, 2026  
