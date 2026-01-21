Trip to the dentist

In the rain. Very damp today but Dave's all-encompassing poncho came in handy.



Busy non-working day getting back to normal. Mum to the dentist first thing - removing a few root fragments - all straightforward. Dave also went to start work on capping where he had the root canal treatment.



I tidied away all our Christmas presents that had been lying around in bags since then. When Dave returned, we started our passport renewals but were stymied by trying to take our own photos. Quickly nipped to the station and the photo booth there and after that the application was easy.



Late lunch of random nibbles and an episode of All Creatures Great and Small. Just soft stuff for mum. Relaxed later in the bath trying to finish my book club book.



Soup coming for supper.



