Previous
East of Eden by boxplayer
21 / 365

East of Eden

A yoga/pilates studio down this neon alley. Worked from home to keep an eye on mum after her dentist trip and ply her with salty mouthwash.

Walked to the post office in the drizzly dark after to send our old passports to HMPO and get my walk in. Pizza and Shetland for supper.

The Picture of Dorian Gray https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-01-22

22 January 2026
Walthamstow E17
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Very effective use of the lighting.
January 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact