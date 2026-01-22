Sign up
Previous
21 / 365
East of Eden
A yoga/pilates studio down this neon alley. Worked from home to keep an eye on mum after her dentist trip and ply her with salty mouthwash.
Walked to the post office in the drizzly dark after to send our old passports to HMPO and get my walk in. Pizza and Shetland for supper.
The Picture of Dorian Gray
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-01-22
22 January 2026
Walthamstow E17
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9132
photos
175
followers
186
following
5% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 2026
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
22nd January 2026 5:52pm
Tags
lights
,
alley
,
neon
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very effective use of the lighting.
January 22nd, 2026
