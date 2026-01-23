Little Heart Finnish Tango Orchestra

Had worried about the logistics of trying to get mum to this lateish gig in a tiny bar in Camden Town but glad we made the effort because it was fine and she enjoyed listening to the old songs. I'd been emailing the club so they'd saved a space for us.
A day of things I hadn't been looking forward to - not just the evening but a first visit to my new surgery having finally moved from our previous awful one.
All went well, nice modern building, friendly reception and very friendly nurse who put me at my ease. Most amazingly she took my blood pressure, which I know is problematic, and the first reading was marginal and the second normal - I was so happy (I'm sure blood tests will still show a problem with cholesterol though). And I'd lost some weight.
Came home and booked blood tests and sent in an enquiry (like everywhere you can't ring for a non-emergency appointment) about my smashed-up knee. They triaged it really quickly and I've got a physio appointment in February.
Worked from home the rest of the day and, after, prepared baked potatoes for supper before we went out. I went on the tube first to save our table and Dave and mum arrived nearer music time. Lovely evening of old Finnish songs and stories - the venue very cosy and intimate with a few other Finns around.