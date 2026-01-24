Previous
If you go down to the woods today by boxplayer
24 / 365

If you go down to the woods today

Oddly there were about 3 teddy bears in bags hanging from trees in the park - can only presume left over from some event. Looked in good condition so can't have been there long.

A bright sunny day so after a lie-in, sardines on toast, I went for my walk - to the park and a loop around it. Picked up veg in the park market.

Time ran away from me though and didn't get half as much done as wanted - Christmas decorations still need wrapping up and stowing in boxes - felt quite tired after yesterday.

Cooked a big tray of squash, sweet potato, onion and courgettes for Dave's lunches. Supper of salmon/ veggie sausage, sweet potato mash and kale while we finished off Shetland series 5.

Early daffs https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-01-24

24 January 2026
Walthamstow E17
24th January 2026

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Jennifer Eurell ace
Hopefully the Teddies will find their way home.
January 25th, 2026  
Brian ace
Great story telling
January 25th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Maybe there is a message in the bag. Let’s hope that they were retrieved before the rain.
January 25th, 2026  
