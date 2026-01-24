Sign up
24 / 365
If you go down to the woods today
Oddly there were about 3 teddy bears in bags hanging from trees in the park - can only presume left over from some event. Looked in good condition so can't have been there long.
A bright sunny day so after a lie-in, sardines on toast, I went for my walk - to the park and a loop around it. Picked up veg in the park market.
Time ran away from me though and didn't get half as much done as wanted - Christmas decorations still need wrapping up and stowing in boxes - felt quite tired after yesterday.
Cooked a big tray of squash, sweet potato, onion and courgettes for Dave's lunches. Supper of salmon/ veggie sausage, sweet potato mash and kale while we finished off Shetland series 5.
Early daffs
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-01-24
24 January 2026
Walthamstow E17
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9138
photos
175
followers
186
following
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
2439
21
22
2440
23
2441
2442
24
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365 2026
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
24th January 2026 2:17pm
tree
,
toy
,
trees
,
park
,
bear
,
teddy
,
hanging
,
teddy bear
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Hopefully the Teddies will find their way home.
January 25th, 2026
Brian
ace
Great story telling
January 25th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Maybe there is a message in the bag. Let's hope that they were retrieved before the rain.
January 25th, 2026
