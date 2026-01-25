Previous
Early hours bathroom window by boxplayer
Early hours bathroom window

I woke up to go to the loo at 1am suddenly realising I hadn't taken a photo, the first time in years - it's not that I was particularly busy, so odd. Think this is early enough in the night to count.

Another lie-in, another lovely halloumi brunch. Had enough time to stow some of the Christmas accoutrements before leaving for ceilidh band class. Working on old time tune Pear Tree with Ed.

Quick drink after before heading south of the river for Rosanna's session. Quiet but pleasant with a few Scottish tunes for Burns Night. Legs aching as I returned home as we'd walked quite fast from the station to the pub.

Home just gone 10.30.

Issi Bannerman ace
I like the frosted window pane and the light.
January 26th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
very nice
January 26th, 2026  
