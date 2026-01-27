Previous
An even huger puddle
27 / 365

An even huger puddle

And with raindrop ripples in it. Yesterday's puddle has become a lake with overnight rain continuing well into the morning. Storm Chandra this time, but again we were only lightly affected - but serious disruption and flooding in the west country.

Another office day and took the decision to give choir a miss this term. A lot of annoyance later in the day when emails came out of the blue with our allowance assessment scores - but apparently they're provisional pending further review - well why say anything then?

Haircut after work and they've temporarily moved to a nearby barber while the salon is refurbished. Funny to hear what the blokes chat about - football mainly.

27 January 2026
Pimlico SW1
Boxplayer

Louise & Ken ace
This is lovely! While "weather" can slow us down, it does afford the opportunity to have a lingering look!
January 27th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Great shot!
January 27th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
How the circles of rain dominate the photo beautifully.
January 27th, 2026  
