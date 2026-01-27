An even huger puddle

And with raindrop ripples in it. Yesterday's puddle has become a lake with overnight rain continuing well into the morning. Storm Chandra this time, but again we were only lightly affected - but serious disruption and flooding in the west country.



Another office day and took the decision to give choir a miss this term. A lot of annoyance later in the day when emails came out of the blue with our allowance assessment scores - but apparently they're provisional pending further review - well why say anything then?



Haircut after work and they've temporarily moved to a nearby barber while the salon is refurbished. Funny to hear what the blokes chat about - football mainly.



Pimlico SW1