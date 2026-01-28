Previous
Lee Miller at Tate Britain by boxplayer
28 / 365

Lee Miller at Tate Britain

A fascinating and enthralling exhibition. What a life.

Clockwise from top left:

- Lee Miller's Rolleiflex and war correspondent outfit
- Men mooring a felucca, Egypt 1936
- Dancing bears with Roma trainers, Romania 1938
- Auxiliary Territorial Service searchlight operators, London 1943
- Burlington Arcade, London 1940

Didn't feel like I'd got enough sleep especially as we had to get going earlier than normal for a non-working Wednesday - booked to see Lee Miller at Tate Britain as it finishes in a couple of weeks. Really good exhibition but loads to see covering her early days as a fashion model and work with Man Ray, through her years as a war photographer during WW2, and later images once she'd settled down to married life in Sussex.

Grabbed lunch in a café near Pimlico - omelette and veggie breakfast - before returning home. Think mum had stayed in bed quite late and/or got confused as she hadn't had her breakfast let alone lunch.

After putting the Christmas baubles away finally I made her a sandwich and we had cake watching All Creatures Great and Small.

Now off to prepare garlic mushrooms and veg for supper.

Bright day https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-01-28

28 January 2026
Pimlico SW1
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact