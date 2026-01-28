A fascinating and enthralling exhibition. What a life.
Clockwise from top left:
- Lee Miller's Rolleiflex and war correspondent outfit
- Men mooring a felucca, Egypt 1936
- Dancing bears with Roma trainers, Romania 1938
- Auxiliary Territorial Service searchlight operators, London 1943
- Burlington Arcade, London 1940
Didn't feel like I'd got enough sleep especially as we had to get going earlier than normal for a non-working Wednesday - booked to see Lee Miller at Tate Britain as it finishes in a couple of weeks. Really good exhibition but loads to see covering her early days as a fashion model and work with Man Ray, through her years as a war photographer during WW2, and later images once she'd settled down to married life in Sussex.
Grabbed lunch in a café near Pimlico - omelette and veggie breakfast - before returning home. Think mum had stayed in bed quite late and/or got confused as she hadn't had her breakfast let alone lunch.
After putting the Christmas baubles away finally I made her a sandwich and we had cake watching All Creatures Great and Small.
Now off to prepare garlic mushrooms and veg for supper.