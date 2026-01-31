The Paddock

A small area of urban wilderness at Tottenham Hale, with a history of different uses down the centuries. Most recently, rubble from the excavation of the Victoria line was dumped here and for a while it's been a magnet for ne'er-do-wells.
But TCV Haringey have been doing a lot of work to manage it properly and it's gradually becoming a more amenable local space. Still a way to go with the evidence of fires, and more dog shit and litter than desirable.
We came here to join a walk about identifying winter trees. Excellent hour and a half touring the various trees all starting to bud and show signs of forthcoming spring - hawthorn, elder, ash, poplar, willow, alder, silver birch.
Plus lovely bird sightings - long tailed tits, robins and goldfinches. Merlin app also heard a dunnock. And of course fungi (jelly ear and velvet shank), moss and lichen.
Returned home to heat up soup for lunch before a chat about what we need to do to firm up our Spain holiday plans.
Sister S returned from her art meeting and rustled up poached pears and gingery salmon with mash and broccoli. I kept her company with strong gin and tonic. Finished off Mary Poppins Returns.