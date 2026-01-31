Previous
The Paddock by boxplayer
31 / 365

The Paddock

A small area of urban wilderness at Tottenham Hale, with a history of different uses down the centuries. Most recently, rubble from the excavation of the Victoria line was dumped here and for a while it's been a magnet for ne'er-do-wells.

But TCV Haringey have been doing a lot of work to manage it properly and it's gradually becoming a more amenable local space. Still a way to go with the evidence of fires, and more dog shit and litter than desirable.

We came here to join a walk about identifying winter trees. Excellent hour and a half touring the various trees all starting to bud and show signs of forthcoming spring - hawthorn, elder, ash, poplar, willow, alder, silver birch.

Plus lovely bird sightings - long tailed tits, robins and goldfinches. Merlin app also heard a dunnock. And of course fungi (jelly ear and velvet shank), moss and lichen.

Returned home to heat up soup for lunch before a chat about what we need to do to firm up our Spain holiday plans.

Sister S returned from her art meeting and rustled up poached pears and gingery salmon with mash and broccoli. I kept her company with strong gin and tonic. Finished off Mary Poppins Returns.

Pussy willow https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-01-31

31 January 2026
Tottenham N17
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Good timing! Love the figure silhouettes.
January 31st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely composition. Really needs to be seen on black.
January 31st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact