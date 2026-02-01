Another gloomy day with rain on and off but there's still colour on the streets.
A nice lie-in finally before a massive brunch - too massive really - of leftover chips, egg, halloumi and more. Sister S went off to meet N and I tidied the kitchen and made a big pot of leek, fennel and chickpea soup.
Travelled into Camden Town later for ceilidh band class - more work on the Pear Tree and learning a new tune The Bonny Miller. Didn't go for a drink after but came home to get the soup blended and the table set for a smorgasbord supper including the soup once S and N had returned.