Previous
Just Eat by boxplayer
32 / 365

Just Eat

Another gloomy day with rain on and off but there's still colour on the streets.

A nice lie-in finally before a massive brunch - too massive really - of leftover chips, egg, halloumi and more. Sister S went off to meet N and I tidied the kitchen and made a big pot of leek, fennel and chickpea soup.

Travelled into Camden Town later for ceilidh band class - more work on the Pear Tree and learning a new tune The Bonny Miller. Didn't go for a drink after but came home to get the soup blended and the table set for a smorgasbord supper including the soup once S and N had returned.

Cycle racks https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2026-02-01

1 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Such empty streets!
February 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact