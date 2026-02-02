Previous
Puddles galore by boxplayer
Puddles galore

Still very wet with this on and off rainy spell we're in. On the way to the station and an office day.

Sister S and N were up early to catch trains from Euston and armed with packed lunches, they left about 20 minutes before me. I got the tube and just by Seven Sisters we were stuck in the tunnel for a good 10-15 minutes and I was worried that S and N wouldn't have made it to Euston but luckily they'd missed the disruption.

Delays on the way home too - actually unusual for the Victoria line. Tired when I got back and it took me longer than normal seemingly to get stuff prepared for tomorrow - while Dave sorted supper. Karelian pastries with veg and watching the new series of Things You Should Have Done.

Cycling past the big lake https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2026-02-02

Dorothy ace
Sounds like a very long wet day! I think I would enjoy that new TV show.
February 2nd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Zoom! Love these reflections.
February 2nd, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
I like the motion blurrrrrrr ......
February 2nd, 2026  
Jo Worboys
Love the pov
February 2nd, 2026  
