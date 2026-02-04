Previous
Droplet on a rose hip by boxplayer
Droplet on a rose hip

Still damp from yesterday's rain. Walking back from having a blood test.

The clinic that used to do them has closed so it's a good half hour's walk to the new place. I'd normally bike it, but trying to get more walking in so quite handy. Blood test was straightforward and quick and I walked back for a toasty breakfast.

Got stuff together and packed for a weekend away before getting mum out the door for her second dental appointment. Again all straightforward and nothing more needed until her six-monthly checkup.

Wrapped up presents from me us and mum to send to niece R before we had a snack watching All Creatures Great and Small - though mum had to do without, her mouth still numb.

Relaxed in a bath before preparing supper - mum eventually able to eat with no discomfort - halloumi peppers, homemade chips and veg.

4 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
Photo Details

gloria jones
Great focus, dof
