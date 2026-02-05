Flowers for Algernon

I first read this sci-fi classic decades ago and it was extremely moving. Read now for work book club, it remains a heartbreaking novel. The story of Charlie Gordon, born with what we'd now call learning difficulties, takes part in an experiment to enhance intelligence and becomes a genius - Algernon is a mouse who underwent the same treatment and whose fate ultimately prefigures Charlie's.
Working from home and the rain returned - not too much for a lot of the day but heavy by evening. A tiresome day. The tenant forgot the boiler service was due tomorrow so had to reschedule that and two urgent incidents needed attention at work, and will continue to do so tomorrow.
Went to the wholefoods shop at Blackhorse Road in the rain after work to get a walk in and buy nice things for the weekend. Dave made me a gin and tonic when I returned to soothe away the annoyances of the day.