Previous
Flowers for Algernon by boxplayer
36 / 365

Flowers for Algernon

I first read this sci-fi classic decades ago and it was extremely moving. Read now for work book club, it remains a heartbreaking novel. The story of Charlie Gordon, born with what we'd now call learning difficulties, takes part in an experiment to enhance intelligence and becomes a genius - Algernon is a mouse who underwent the same treatment and whose fate ultimately prefigures Charlie's.

Working from home and the rain returned - not too much for a lot of the day but heavy by evening. A tiresome day. The tenant forgot the boiler service was due tomorrow so had to reschedule that and two urgent incidents needed attention at work, and will continue to do so tomorrow.

Went to the wholefoods shop at Blackhorse Road in the rain after work to get a walk in and buy nice things for the weekend. Dave made me a gin and tonic when I returned to soothe away the annoyances of the day.

Waiting in the rain https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2026-02-05

5 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Sounds an interesting read.
February 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact