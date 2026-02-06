Little irises

In a pot outside the back door. I bet they're loving all the rain. Raining again in the night and into the morning. A little respite during the day when the sun came out but more rain later. All the rain is making me uneasy and I didn't sleep all that well.
Worked from home and quite a short day as I was leaving at 3 to catch a train to Nottingham. Finished working on the urgent pieces of work that had cropped up yesterday. And not long before I was due to leave, I found out that boss J has been signed off with stress.
Left mum with her pendant on and went to St Pancras to meet E. Easy journey up, the rain visible from the windows - we passed swathes of flooded fields and it was seriously misty at times.
Anna picked us up at Beeston and drove us back to view all the work she's been having done - including an extension and new downstairs shower room. Had nibbles and bubbly and chat before Anna prepared salmon and veg for dinner and E and I played some tunes - me trying out Anna's accordion.
Cheese and chocolate after dinner and I'm now stuffed.