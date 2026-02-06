Previous
Little irises by boxplayer
37 / 365

Little irises

In a pot outside the back door. I bet they're loving all the rain. Raining again in the night and into the morning. A little respite during the day when the sun came out but more rain later. All the rain is making me uneasy and I didn't sleep all that well.

Worked from home and quite a short day as I was leaving at 3 to catch a train to Nottingham. Finished working on the urgent pieces of work that had cropped up yesterday. And not long before I was due to leave, I found out that boss J has been signed off with stress.

Left mum with her pendant on and went to St Pancras to meet E. Easy journey up, the rain visible from the windows - we passed swathes of flooded fields and it was seriously misty at times.

Anna picked us up at Beeston and drove us back to view all the work she's been having done - including an extension and new downstairs shower room. Had nibbles and bubbly and chat before Anna prepared salmon and veg for dinner and E and I played some tunes - me trying out Anna's accordion.

Cheese and chocolate after dinner and I'm now stuffed.

Lights in the mirror https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2026-02-06

6 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
6th February 2026

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh these are too cute
February 7th, 2026  
