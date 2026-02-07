Previous
Quadrant by boxplayer
38 / 365

Quadrant

An office building reflected in yet more puddles after yet more rain. On the way back from a little mooch around Beeston high street.

Woke up early after a restless night but dozed till around 9. Joined Anna and E downstairs for breakfast of smoked salmon and scrambled eggs. Followed by a lesson with Anna on right and left hand chords and rhythms. Very good.

Anna's garlicky pea soup for lunch and a little more accordion then it was time for E to catch her train home. I had a wander around Beeston and came back for a chilled rest of the day.

Played tunes and I had a go on Anna's accordion again. Nibbles and prosecco followed by sea bass, roast potatoes and broccoli. Watched The Thirteenth Tale, a spooky tale of weird twins, incest and murderous arson starring Olivia Colman and Vanessa Redgrave.

Far too much chocolate and cheese later too.

Nibbles and prosecco https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-02-07
Twitchel https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2026-02-07

7 February 2026
Beeston. Nottingham
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great puddle reflection.
February 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact