An office building reflected in yet more puddles after yet more rain. On the way back from a little mooch around Beeston high street.
Woke up early after a restless night but dozed till around 9. Joined Anna and E downstairs for breakfast of smoked salmon and scrambled eggs. Followed by a lesson with Anna on right and left hand chords and rhythms. Very good.
Anna's garlicky pea soup for lunch and a little more accordion then it was time for E to catch her train home. I had a wander around Beeston and came back for a chilled rest of the day.
Played tunes and I had a go on Anna's accordion again. Nibbles and prosecco followed by sea bass, roast potatoes and broccoli. Watched The Thirteenth Tale, a spooky tale of weird twins, incest and murderous arson starring Olivia Colman and Vanessa Redgrave.