The fiddle band Sawol played at Walthamstow Folk Club this evening.
A restless night again having eaten too much. Up to find it wasn't raining shock horror, and it didn't much apart from a little this evening. Toasty breakfast with Anna and I played her accordion some more before she drove me to the station for the train.
They'd said trains would be busier than normal and that was saying something. Rammed when I got on at Beeston, I shuffled my way into an aisle with my case and accordion bag in front of me. By the time we were a couple of stops down the line, people were being refused boarding. Luckily everyone seemed to get off at Kettering allowing me to sit for the rest of the trip to St Pancras.
Straight from there to ceilidh band class - early so I could get a cup of tea and a snack. More work on The Bonny Miller plus a new tune, tricky in D minor.
Home after for quick baked potatoes before Dave and I left mum to walk to the folk club for Sawol - excellent tunes and songs in front of a busy audience. Including Breege who turned up with a friend.