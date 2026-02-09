Previous
Wet pyracantha by boxplayer
40 / 365

Wet pyracantha

After overnight rain, didn't see any rain today which was very lovely.

Office day and picking up the urgent things that had materialised end of last week. One I managed to kind of get rid of and made headway on the other.

Gas safety check and boiler service at the flat were okay.

9 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
Photo Details

