Cherry wine
A rain-drenched bottle left on a seat on the high street. The respite from the rain ended today with drizzle and the odd shower turning to heavy rain as it got dark - just in time for my walk to Sainsbury's after a day working from home.
10 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9172
photos
176
followers
185
following
night
street
glass
shop
rain
rainy
drops
wet
bottle
litter
empty
evening
umbrella
Agnes
ace
Great shot
February 10th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
A great photo opportunity.
February 10th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous colour and drizzly atmosphere.
February 10th, 2026
haskar
ace
A wonderful capture and dof.
February 10th, 2026
Sid
ace
I love the inclusion of the figure complete with brolly it raises the image to a whole new dimension, instant fave, well done...
February 10th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Such a neat shot
February 10th, 2026
