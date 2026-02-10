Previous
Cherry wine by boxplayer
Cherry wine

A rain-drenched bottle left on a seat on the high street. The respite from the rain ended today with drizzle and the odd shower turning to heavy rain as it got dark - just in time for my walk to Sainsbury's after a day working from home.

10 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer


@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Agnes
Great shot
Susan Wakely
A great photo opportunity.
LManning (Laura)
Fabulous colour and drizzly atmosphere.
haskar
A wonderful capture and dof.
Sid
I love the inclusion of the figure complete with brolly it raises the image to a whole new dimension, instant fave, well done...
gloria jones
Such a neat shot
