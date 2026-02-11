Previous
Spring in the mural by boxplayer
Spring in the mural

Spring for real may be still a fair way away but at least this mural brightens a grey day. Actually not too much rain today and odd bursts of sunshine with definite mildness. Full mural https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-28

Busy non-working day as usual - can't wait till I get partial retirement sorted. Sainsbury's and boiler service at 8am. Unfortunately the boiler needs more doing to it - 10 years old now - they're coming back on Sunday.

Mum to the hairdresser mid-morning and both Dave and I had dental appointments. Mine a checkup and nothing needed. Also tidied the bedroom a bit and prepared veg for roasting later with the fishcakes I'd found reduced in Sainsbury's yesterday.

Chilling time with All Creatures Great and Small and a pastel de nata and now a bath.

11 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
