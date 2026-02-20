Previous
Evening puddle by boxplayer
Evening puddle

Trying out puddle shots on my evening stroll - not too bad. Gloomy day with a little rain but nothing substantial.

Worked from home as still felt washed out and also after waking at 4am seriously tired. My work day uneventful though tried to support Ros who was having a nightmare trying to agree a last-minute change. Stayed logged in later than wanted but got out for a short stroll in the evening.

Homemade chips and omelette for supper finishing off the charming Small Prophets and starting the first series of Shetland without Jimmy Perez.

Earlier, realised I'd given the departing tenant less deposit than she was owed and sorted that out pronto.

20 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
