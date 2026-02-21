Previous
Goose snack time by boxplayer
52 / 365

Goose snack time

Through the railings into the wetlands as I walked home from the Ferry Boat Inn.

Woke up early and did some calendar reviewing so that I can send sisters dates for holidays and a zoom meeting.

Due to go to mum's flat for a check-up, I looked for her blue badge in its normal place but it wasn't there. Cue a lot of rummaging in mine and Dave's bags, coats as well as random piles of stuff.

Could not find it until I did a little detective work to pin down when we'd last taken it out - the visit to the Finnish tango orchestra last month. That eventually led to the little daysack I only use now to hold mum's bits and pieces when we go out - where Dave had stowed the blue badge in a front pocket that I never use. Phew.

Drove to the flat to pick up post and check all ok before lunch at the Flask. Very nice - mushrooms on toast with chips for mum, fish and chips for me and salmon for Dave. No puds as we were full.

Even so we all collapsed at home, a big meal and just one drink wipes me out - that's a sign you're getting old. I even tried to be good and got Dave to drop me off at the Ferry Boat Inn so I could walk from there.

Quiet evening of snacks and Shetland.

21 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Susan Wakely ace
Cute trio.
February 22nd, 2026  
