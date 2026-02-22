Another south of the river session this evening - a good end to a difficult day.
Sister S phoned early to talk about niece R staying with us on Tuesday for 2 nights which I'd completely forgotten to make a note of and she's got an unusual health problem that she'd phoned to talk about. We sorted arrangements out but argued a little about other flat stuff before resolving everything.
Was late for the brunch Dave was making as a result and he wasn't best pleased with being sprung a family visit with little warning so we had a heated row. Sort of sorted but all left a bit shell shocked.
I cooked cauliflower and leek soup for later and Dave's lunches and went out to ceilidh band class (Bonny Miller and Schottische Kerlou) and the later session.
Almost didn't go to the latter as was very tired and washed out but it was good and Bonny Miller came out to twice. Needing to treat myself I got an Uber home.
Dave had had the cauliflower soup with mum and said it was excellent.