Previous
Lock by boxplayer
54 / 365

Lock

The gate in the hoardings in my flash of red February image is actually quite a nice shade of green.

Worked from home today as had a physio appointment at my new surgery. Rather fretful most of the day after yesterday's upsets but sent sisters dates for our weekends away and holidays plus possible times for a zoom meeting.

Dave was home and getting ready for niece R arriving tomorrow and he prepared us soup for lunch. I walked to the surgery after. Appointment with physio went well - she gave me exercises to strengthen things but also looked at the funny right knee that's never been right since coming off the bike. Referring me as she says it's bursitis and there's fluid that needs draining.

Also asked about my blood tests and they're not too bad, cholesterol is actually down from last time if still higher than desired.

Scruffy https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2026-02-23

23 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Love this shot! Sounds like some good news and some challenges for you too… bursitis is no fun. Prayers for healing & well being!
February 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact