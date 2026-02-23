The gate in the hoardings in my flash of red February image is actually quite a nice shade of green.
Worked from home today as had a physio appointment at my new surgery. Rather fretful most of the day after yesterday's upsets but sent sisters dates for our weekends away and holidays plus possible times for a zoom meeting.
Dave was home and getting ready for niece R arriving tomorrow and he prepared us soup for lunch. I walked to the surgery after. Appointment with physio went well - she gave me exercises to strengthen things but also looked at the funny right knee that's never been right since coming off the bike. Referring me as she says it's bursitis and there's fluid that needs draining.
Also asked about my blood tests and they're not too bad, cholesterol is actually down from last time if still higher than desired.