Ghost rider by boxplayer
Ghost rider

The cycle path crosses the pavement on this busy stretch of Vauxhall Bridge Road.

Into the office and tech problems most of the morning meant I could only work on my phone. All back by lunchtime. Gorgeous sunshine visible through the windows - so nice after all the rain we've had.

Had baked potatoes for supper watching Shetland while waiting for niece R and her friend Mary to arrive. Sorted them out with baked potatoes before an early night. Hadn't slept well last night.

Pollarded planes https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2026-02-24

24 February 2026
Pimlico SW1
Babs ace
Lovely ghostly figures
February 24th, 2026  
