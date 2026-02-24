Sign up
Previous
55 / 365
Ghost rider
The cycle path crosses the pavement on this busy stretch of Vauxhall Bridge Road.
Into the office and tech problems most of the morning meant I could only work on my phone. All back by lunchtime. Gorgeous sunshine visible through the windows - so nice after all the rain we've had.
Had baked potatoes for supper watching Shetland while waiting for niece R and her friend Mary to arrive. Sorted them out with baked potatoes before an early night. Hadn't slept well last night.
Pollarded planes
24 February 2026
Boxplayer
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Babs
Lovely ghostly figures
