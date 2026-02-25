Previous
Crocuses sense the spring by boxplayer
56 / 365

Crocuses sense the spring

What a glorious day to help make up for the days of rain and gloom. Sunny and actually warm. Having seen niece R and Mary off for a day of sightseeing and theatre Dave did a big brunch and we opened the back door to let the spring day in. The crocuses are in the olive pot outside the back door.

After brunch, I prepared vegetables for a tray bake supper and made mum lunch for when she got hungry later. We left with light jackets on to travel into Covent Garden for our theatre trip - Shadowlands with Hugh Bonneville at the Aldwych.

Good seats half way up the stalls, we watched the moving portrayal of CS Lewis's late love affair with Joy Davidman ended too soon by cancer. How hard is such grief and pain, even with a strong faith.

Returned home to cook vegetables and veggie sausages and watch Shetland - niece R and Mary still out.

Shadowlands https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-02-25
Broad Court https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2026-02-25

25 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
25 February 2026

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
15% complete

Lou Ann ace
Awww how lovely. And your day sounds lovely as well.
February 25th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely to see.
February 25th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
February 25th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely sign of spring!
February 25th, 2026  
