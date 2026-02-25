Crocuses sense the spring

What a glorious day to help make up for the days of rain and gloom. Sunny and actually warm. Having seen niece R and Mary off for a day of sightseeing and theatre Dave did a big brunch and we opened the back door to let the spring day in. The crocuses are in the olive pot outside the back door.
After brunch, I prepared vegetables for a tray bake supper and made mum lunch for when she got hungry later. We left with light jackets on to travel into Covent Garden for our theatre trip - Shadowlands with Hugh Bonneville at the Aldwych.
Good seats half way up the stalls, we watched the moving portrayal of CS Lewis's late love affair with Joy Davidman ended too soon by cancer. How hard is such grief and pain, even with a strong faith.
Returned home to cook vegetables and veggie sausages and watch Shetland - niece R and Mary still out.