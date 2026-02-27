Sign up
Previous
58 / 365
Roundel and round mirror
Exiting the tube station this morning. Working in the office and slightly less tricky than yesterday even if constantly interrupted by emails. Weather cool and cloudy.
Sister S arrived after work - following a strict diet to help her eczema - so sea bass, homemade chips and kale followed by berries.
Exhausted though so retired early.
Black and white puddle
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2026-02-27
27 February 2026
Pimlico SW1
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9215
photos
177
followers
184
following
15% complete
View this month »
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Latest from all albums
1946
56
1947
2458
57
1948
58
1949
Photo Details
Views
16
Album
365 2026
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
27th February 2026 7:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stairs
,
station
,
tube
,
underground
,
tube station
,
roundel
,
underground station
Leave a Comment
