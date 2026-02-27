Previous
Roundel and round mirror by boxplayer
58 / 365

Roundel and round mirror

Exiting the tube station this morning. Working in the office and slightly less tricky than yesterday even if constantly interrupted by emails. Weather cool and cloudy.

Sister S arrived after work - following a strict diet to help her eczema - so sea bass, homemade chips and kale followed by berries.

Exhausted though so retired early.

Black and white puddle https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2026-02-27

27 February 2026
Pimlico SW1
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
