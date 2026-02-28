Tree shadows

A little sunshine filters through the thin trees at the back of the park as I stroll around.
Fretful day, not helped by the not altogether surprising warmongering in the night. And some other personal stuff. Felt really on edge all morning.
Sister S was up early to go and meet her artist friends. We had planned to take mum to the park market but the rain and gloom didn't seem to clear and she didn't feel up to it. As we started sitting down for brunch of course it seemed to brighten.
I went on my own eventually and though there was a bit of sun, it was quite breezy and cold. Strolled around the back and picked up bread, veg, kimchi and chilli jam from a stall I remember from way back.
Returned to complete the power of attorney forms before we sat down with market cakes to watch All Creatures Great and Small. Once sister S returned we ordered Taro sushi and rewatched Derry Girls.