Chris Wood by boxplayer
60 / 365

Chris Wood

At the folk club, keeping the audience rapt with his superb storytelling in song.

Mum felt better today so we went to the Ferry Boat Inn for Sunday roast, sister S after roast beef. The rest of us had cauliflower tart. On the way back, stopped at the pharmacy for eye drops for mum and the gift shop to look for presents for niece E.

Cycled to Rymans to pick up the powers of attorney before relaxing at home. Nobody very hungry still, I made a sandwich for mum to eat later and Dave, S and I walked to the folk club, early enough to get front seats for Chris Wood.

Flash of Red February 2026 https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2026-03-01

1 March 2026
Walthamstow E17
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nicely captured.
March 2nd, 2026  
