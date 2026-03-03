Red sky behind the silver birches

A beautiful sunny day and milder. Another one tomorrow maybe with that sky colour.
Worked from home as needed to leave early to take mum for a hearing appointment. Dave shot back in good time to give us a lift. Not surprisingly her ears need clearing out but found out the reason her hearing aids didn't seem to be working was because something was amiss with them. He fixed those and we'll come back next week to clear out the ears.
Dave dropped me off just after the roundabout so I could walk the rest of the way home.