Red sky behind the silver birches by boxplayer
Red sky behind the silver birches

A beautiful sunny day and milder. Another one tomorrow maybe with that sky colour.

Worked from home as needed to leave early to take mum for a hearing appointment. Dave shot back in good time to give us a lift. Not surprisingly her ears need clearing out but found out the reason her hearing aids didn't seem to be working was because something was amiss with them. He fixed those and we'll come back next week to clear out the ears.

Dave dropped me off just after the roundabout so I could walk the rest of the way home.

Raising Hare https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-03-03

3 March 2026
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
haskar ace
Lovely scene and colours.
March 3rd, 2026  
Tia ace
Lovely layers of colour in that sky
March 3rd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely sky.
March 3rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
Beautiful scenery
March 3rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful sky
March 3rd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely scene & colours!
March 3rd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful silhouettes and sky colors
March 3rd, 2026  
