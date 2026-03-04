Lovely little grape hyacinth on the way to the chiropodist. Mum had an appointment this morning but unfortunately I'd got the time wrong and we were nearly half an hour early - and then they were running late. While waiting for her, nipped to Tesco for top-up shopping and booked in a meeting with sisters for tomorrow.
Came back for brunch with Dave doing sardines on toast. Big admin chat after working through our thoughts about getting work done on the house.
Prepared halloumi peppers for supper and made mum's lunch for tomorrow as well as working through the knee exercises the physio had given me.
Hot cross buns (ooh too early for some) and snacks later with All Creatures Great and Small. Have finally got to the end of series 6. Felt melancholy watching them celebrate VJ Day while war rages seemingly everywhere.