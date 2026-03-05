Previous
Daffodil by boxplayer
Daffodil

Looks like it's staring at me. In St James's Park. Lovely morning and haven't been through the parks for ages - was keen to see the daffs and it was a truly glorious sight.

Office day and fretted a bit not looking forward to a sisters chat later on after work. But was okay and we agreed timings for moving forward with selling the flat.

Fishfingers and leftover veg after with Derry Girls.

5 March 2026
St James's Park SW1
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
March 5th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful backlighting!
March 5th, 2026  
Babs ace
Gorgeous backlighting.
March 5th, 2026  
