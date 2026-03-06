Traffic jam

The roadworks at the top of this road are there till the end of the month and causing long delays. Only got out for a short stroll after a long day when the rain returned.



Worked from home and after, did a big shopping order and prepared baked potatoes for supper before venturing out into the drizzly dark.



Sister S trying to get back into Openrent so we can reissue the contract but they are proving less than helpful.



6 March 2026

Walthamstow E17