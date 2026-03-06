Previous
Traffic jam by boxplayer
65 / 365

Traffic jam

The roadworks at the top of this road are there till the end of the month and causing long delays. Only got out for a short stroll after a long day when the rain returned.

Worked from home and after, did a big shopping order and prepared baked potatoes for supper before venturing out into the drizzly dark.

Sister S trying to get back into Openrent so we can reissue the contract but they are proving less than helpful.

6 March 2026
Walthamstow E17
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
17% complete

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Great composition, colours and reflections.
March 7th, 2026  
