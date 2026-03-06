Sign up
Previous
65 / 365
Traffic jam
The roadworks at the top of this road are there till the end of the month and causing long delays. Only got out for a short stroll after a long day when the rain returned.
Worked from home and after, did a big shopping order and prepared baked potatoes for supper before venturing out into the drizzly dark.
Sister S trying to get back into Openrent so we can reissue the contract but they are proving less than helpful.
6 March 2026
Walthamstow E17
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
1
1
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2026
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
6th March 2026 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
dark
,
reflection
,
street
,
traffic
,
wet
,
puddle
,
traffic jam
Elisa Smith
ace
Great composition, colours and reflections.
March 7th, 2026
