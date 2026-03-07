Club Débris matinée

Previous
A jolly afternoon at Green Note as Club Débris play their foot tapping Québécois music at a matinée show.

Had a big halloumi brunch with mum before leaving her with sandwiches for later and heading to Camden Town. We muscled our way through the hordes at the tube station all off to the market and met Grace outside the venue, a small queue having started.

We were early enough to get a good table when the doors opened and Dave got us drinks - me trying the rum cocktail. Very good afternoon - excellent music at a nice venue. C and S also turned up with son Tom.

Dave returned home after and Grace and I got very good interesting Indian food at Namaaste Kitchen. I eventually came home stuffed to join Dave and mum with a cup of tea and Derry Girls.

7 March 2026
Camden Town NW1
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
Great set up.
March 8th, 2026  
Wylie ace
Looks like fun
March 8th, 2026  
