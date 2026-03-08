Great workers came from far and wide

A new mural from Angry Dan at the bottom of the high street.
Felt very thick headed and headachey when I woke up and that didn't improve all day. Badgered mum out for breakfast even though she didn't initially fancy it. Walked to the Curious Goat but it was mobbed with hipsters and yummy mummies so we crossed over to St James Street where we found the unassuming St James's Kitchen with a huge breakfast menu and no hipsters.
Mum and Dave had veggie breakfasts and then I had omelette and chips. Good stewed cups of tea too. Walked home and rested as headache didn't ease. Got up later for hot cross buns and the last episode of All Creatures Great and Small.