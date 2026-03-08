Previous
Great workers came from far and wide by boxplayer
67 / 365

Great workers came from far and wide

A new mural from Angry Dan at the bottom of the high street.

Felt very thick headed and headachey when I woke up and that didn't improve all day. Badgered mum out for breakfast even though she didn't initially fancy it. Walked to the Curious Goat but it was mobbed with hipsters and yummy mummies so we crossed over to St James Street where we found the unassuming St James's Kitchen with a huge breakfast menu and no hipsters.

Mum and Dave had veggie breakfasts and then I had omelette and chips. Good stewed cups of tea too. Walked home and rested as headache didn't ease. Got up later for hot cross buns and the last episode of All Creatures Great and Small.

Veggie breakfast https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-03-08

8 March 2026
Walthamstow E17
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Love this message
March 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact