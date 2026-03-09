Sign up
Previous
68 / 365
Magnolia
The magnolia is coming out now, a tree on my walk at lunchtime.
Started work early dealing with something urgent that I wasn't sure had been actioned - so ended up staying at home to work.
Dave wasn't working so he prepared lunch allowing me to go for a walk at lunchtime.
Generally very tired though - have ordered myself some sleep ear buds to see if I can use them to listen to stuff that will send me back to sleep when I awake early hours.
9 March 2026
Walthamstow E17
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9233
photos
176
followers
184
following
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
flower
,
flowers
,
blossom
,
magnolia
