Magnolia by boxplayer
68 / 365

Magnolia

The magnolia is coming out now, a tree on my walk at lunchtime.

Started work early dealing with something urgent that I wasn't sure had been actioned - so ended up staying at home to work.

Dave wasn't working so he prepared lunch allowing me to go for a walk at lunchtime.

Generally very tired though - have ordered myself some sleep ear buds to see if I can use them to listen to stuff that will send me back to sleep when I awake early hours.

9 March 2026
Walthamstow E17
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

