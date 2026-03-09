Magnolia

The magnolia is coming out now, a tree on my walk at lunchtime.



Started work early dealing with something urgent that I wasn't sure had been actioned - so ended up staying at home to work.



Dave wasn't working so he prepared lunch allowing me to go for a walk at lunchtime.



Generally very tired though - have ordered myself some sleep ear buds to see if I can use them to listen to stuff that will send me back to sleep when I awake early hours.



9 March 2026

Walthamstow E17