Stellata rosea by boxplayer
69 / 365

Stellata rosea

A pink version of magnolia stellata in the park as I walked to the office.

Horrible day at work - no meetings booked in but it soon clogged up with problems. A team member not doing things right, requests for forms that I'm not sure we should be doing, and a team kicking off because something we have no control over hasn't been done yet - and sudden meetings.

Got away at lunchtime for a haircut and to read my book but no respite until I left. Brought fish and chips as we needed it - Dave had been at home with a day of leave and had done lots of useful things. Watched the last Derry Girls episodes.

Fancy a lie down? https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-03-10

10 March 2026
St James's Park SW1
Susan Wakely ace
A beauty.
March 11th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love the shape of stellata. SO nice
March 11th, 2026  
