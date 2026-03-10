Stellata rosea

A pink version of magnolia stellata in the park as I walked to the office.
Horrible day at work - no meetings booked in but it soon clogged up with problems. A team member not doing things right, requests for forms that I'm not sure we should be doing, and a team kicking off because something we have no control over hasn't been done yet - and sudden meetings.
Got away at lunchtime for a haircut and to read my book but no respite until I left. Brought fish and chips as we needed it - Dave had been at home with a day of leave and had done lots of useful things. Watched the last Derry Girls episodes.