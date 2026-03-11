Bedtime cup of tea

Busy day and I didn't take any other pictures.



Hygienist first off, teeth all shiny now. Dave meanwhile went to the doctor to finish registering. Nurse not as friendly as mine. I came back from dentist, did admin before having an automatic driving lesson.



First time behind the wheel for about 25 years, I was bricking it. Instructor was very nice and took me to quiet streets to drive painfully slowly round the block. Will think about when to have more - need to decide when to buy a new automatic car.



Relaxed at home after. Dave did an omelette with broccoli and we watched the first Call the Midwife. Later, I went along to a pleasant session at Frankie's house - bus there caught by the skin of my teeth and Uber back.



Walthamstow E17